1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Police detain protester outside EU headquarters in Brussels

International
Posted: / Updated:

A firefighter sprays water on a man as he protests outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. A man shouting accusations about corruption at the European Union doused himself in a liquid and threatened to put himself on fire before police and firefighters intervened and took him away. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BRUSSELS (AP) — A man shouting accusations about corruption at the European Union doused himself in a liquid and threatened to put himself on fire in front of the bloc’s headquarters in Brussels before police and firefighters intervened and took him away.

The short protest in front of the European Commission offices around noon on Wednesday ended when firefighters hosed down the protester and police took away the liquid he had with him.

Order was soon restored. Security around the EU headquarters has increased over the years, especially since the Brussels terror attacks of 2016 when a bomb was set off on a subway close to where Wednesday’s solitary protest took place. That attack and one the same day at Brussels Airport killed 32 victims.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Sleep lab technician accused of groping patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleep lab technician accused of groping patients"

Face transplant NBC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face transplant NBC"

Circle trail project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Circle trail project"

Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19"

Lego artistry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lego artistry"

CA officer shot at Chase bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "CA officer shot at Chase bank"

Mac Thornberry speaks publically

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mac Thornberry speaks publically"

Red flag laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red flag laws"

UPS Drones

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Drones"

Play Station subscription price cut in half

Thumbnail for the video titled "Play Station subscription price cut in half"

CocaCola Energy drink

Thumbnail for the video titled "CocaCola Energy drink"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News