Breaking News
Suspect apprehended following Greenville shooting

Pope declares Vatican’s Secret Archive not so secret anymore

International

by: NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Pope Francis waves to faithful from his studio window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, during the weekly Angelus prayer at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Giuseppe Lami/ANSA via AP)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has declared that the Vatican Secret Archive isn’t so secret after all.

Francis on Monday officially changed the name of the Holy See archive to remove what he said were the “negative” connotations of having “secret” in its name.

From now on, the vast trove of documents, manuscripts and papyrus of popes past will be officially known as the “Vatican Apostolic Archive.”

In a new law, Francis noted that the archive has long been open to scholars and that he himself has decreed that the archives of World War II-era Pope Pius XII, accused by some of not speaking out enough about the Holocaust, would open to researchers ahead of schedule on March 2, 2020.

He said the name change better reflects the archive’s reality and “its service to the church and the world of culture.”

The archive contains the documentation on the life of the universal Catholic Church dating from the eight century to the present. It contains 600 different collections that are organized across 85 kilometers (50 miles) of shelving.

Located inside the Apostolic Palace, the archive contains a series of reading rooms and a two-story “bunker” of reinforced cement.

The most precious documents, including ancient gold-plated manuscripts and the acts of the Inquisition trial against Galileo Galilei — are held in secure, climatized rooms where humidity is controlled.

It was Pope Leo XIII who in 1881 opened the archive’s doors to researchers, and currently an estimated 1,500 a year are allowed inside.

Currently the most recent papacy available to scholars is that of Pope Pius XI, who died in 1939. The usual practice of the Holy See has been to wait 70 years until after the conclusion of a papacy to open up that pontificate’s archives.

But that would have meant the archives of Pius XII, who reigned from 1939-1958, wouldn’t have been available to scholars until 2028 at the earliest.

The Holy See has been under pressure to organize and catalog the Pius XII collection faster to make it available to researchers while Holocaust survivors are still alive.

Francis cited the Pius XIII opening in explaining his rationale for the name change, while lamenting how the original Latin name “Archivium Secretum” — meant solely to mean that the archive was private and separate — had taken on almost sinister implications that the Holy See had secrets to hide.

“Thanks to a certain cultural emphases in some places, the word ‘secretum’ having lost its true meaning and instinctively being associated with the modern concept of the word ‘secret,’ assumed the prejudicial acceptance of being hidden, not revealed and reserved for a few,” he wrote.

“That is completely contrary to what the Vatican Secret Archive always was and intended to be,” he said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Strange Siren Wichita Falls long for web

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strange Siren Wichita Falls long for web"

Falls Turf and Ornamental puts up Christmas lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Falls Turf and Ornamental puts up Christmas lights"

Wichita Co. Courthouse creates new position, closes Central Magistrates office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Courthouse creates new position, closes Central Magistrates office"

Complaints against woman's bed and breakfast could cause her to shut down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Complaints against woman's bed and breakfast could cause her to shut down"

Comanche man dies from car accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comanche man dies from car accident"

Lipstick theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lipstick theft"

Man charged with abusing his younger siblings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged with abusing his younger siblings"

Potencia Projects and 9th Street Studio to put on 'Los Muertos'- a day of the dead celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Potencia Projects and 9th Street Studio to put on 'Los Muertos'- a day of the dead celebration"

Blue trick-or-treat buckets for kids with autism

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue trick-or-treat buckets for kids with autism"

KFDX crew takes on the Halloween scaries, Vernon haunted house

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX crew takes on the Halloween scaries, Vernon haunted house"

From trick-or-treating to haunted houses, here's what you can expect downtown

Thumbnail for the video titled "From trick-or-treating to haunted houses, here's what you can expect downtown"

Suspect apprehended following Greenville homecoming party shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect apprehended following Greenville homecoming party shooting"