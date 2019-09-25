Romanian anti-graft judge named to top EU prosecutor’s post

International
Posted: / Updated:

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is appointing Romanian anti-corruption judge Laura Codruta Kosevi to lead its new public prosecutor’s office.

Kovesi’s nomination has caused turmoil in Romania. She was fired last year following accusations of mismanagement and overstepping her authority but some believe her dismissal was political retaliation from politicians who did not want to be investigated.

EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said Kovesi’s appointment, sealed Wednesday between the European Parliament and member countries, “is a strong signal that the EU is serious in fighting financial crime and in protecting the taxpayers’ money.”

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office is due to start work at the end of 2020. The aim was to create an independent EU prosecution office that can investigate and bring to court crimes against the 28-nation bloc’s budget, such as fraud or corruption.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones"

Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry"

Burkburnett student lends a helping hand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett student lends a helping hand"

WF teen charged with agg. assault family violence after threatening to kill own grandmother

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF teen charged with agg. assault family violence after threatening to kill own grandmother"

UPDATE: Man Identified in Fatal Tanker Truck Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Man Identified in Fatal Tanker Truck Fire"

Authorities release name of victim in Windthorst gas station explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Authorities release name of victim in Windthorst gas station explosion"

Charlie farmers in high spirits for winter crop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie farmers in high spirits for winter crop"

National nonprofit brings comfort in cases for foster kids in area organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "National nonprofit brings comfort in cases for foster kids in area organizations"

How volunteer firefighters battle traumatic incidents

Thumbnail for the video titled "How volunteer firefighters battle traumatic incidents"

national comic book day

Thumbnail for the video titled "national comic book day"

Alzheimer's care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's care"

Bird-safe windows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bird-safe windows"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News