Breaking News
Birmingham Police to give update on 3-year-old’s abduction

Romanian president asks Ludovic Orban to form new government

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this Saturday, May 18, 2019, file picture Liberal party President Ludovic Orban, left, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis wave on stage during an European Parliament electoral rally in Bucharest, Romania. Romania’s president has nominated, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, Ludovic Orban of the center-right National Liberal Party to form a new government and become the country’s next prime minister. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president has nominated Ludovic Orban of the center-right National Liberal Party to form a new government and become the country’s next prime minister.

Orban has 10 days from Iohannis’ announcement on Tuesday to gain the support of parliament, which must approve the new government.

Orban’s nomination comes after the Social Democratic government led by Viorica Dancila, beset by corruption scandals, lost a no-confidence vote in the legislature last week.

The PNL, as Orban’s party is known, is the largest opposition group.

Orban said after meeting Iohannis that his administration would give Romanians what they look for in a “normal government, namely honor, competence, integrity, dedication to serving the public interest and solutions to the big problems Romania is facing today.”

A parliamentary election is scheduled for late 2020.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

2nd annual pet costume contest benefiting Texas Pit Crew

Thumbnail for the video titled "2nd annual pet costume contest benefiting Texas Pit Crew"

Quad homicide Nbc News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quad homicide Nbc News"

Bible bill Nbc News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bible bill Nbc News"

November 16 designated as Texoma Serves Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "November 16 designated as Texoma Serves Day"

candidate hero NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "candidate hero NBC news"

Baby drugged NBC NEWS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby drugged NBC NEWS"

girl saves mom NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "girl saves mom NBC news"

Sexual assault and harrasment of public servant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexual assault and harrasment of public servant"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-15-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-15-19"

Men breast cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men breast cancer"

WFHS Sporting Clay Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFHS Sporting Clay Classic"

Abby Loring Goodbye

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring Goodbye"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News