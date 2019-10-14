1  of  2
Breaking News
Fort Worth police officer charged with murder Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody

Russia to conduct sweeping drills of its nuclear forces

International
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s military will this week undertake a sweeping drill of its strategic nuclear forces.

The Defense Ministry said the three-day exercise will begin Tuesday and involve 12,000 troops, 213 missile launchers, 105 aircraft, 15 surface warships and five submarines.

It said in a statement Monday that the war games will feature practice launches of missiles.

Maj. Gen. Yevgeny Ilyin, the head of the ministry’s international cooperation department, said at a briefing for foreign military attaches that two intercontinental ballistic missiles will be launched at practice targets on the Kura testing range on the Kamchatka Peninsula. He added that strategic bombers will also fire cruise missiles at test targets at several firing ranges.

Russia has expanded the scope of its military drills in recent years amid rising tensions with the West.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Lawton faith leaders discuss recent string of violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton faith leaders discuss recent string of violence"

What The Tech: Roku and Fire Tv trackers

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: Roku and Fire Tv trackers"

Holliday ISD breaks ground for $2 million expansion project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holliday ISD breaks ground for $2 million expansion project"

Cancer survivors and fighters treated to free manicures in annual "Think Pink" event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer survivors and fighters treated to free manicures in annual "Think Pink" event"

Holliday ISD breaks ground for $2 million expansion project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holliday ISD breaks ground for $2 million expansion project"

Wichita Falls man says his dog saved his life

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls man says his dog saved his life"

Vernon man charged with tampering evidence in murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon man charged with tampering evidence in murder case"

WF man charged after threatening to kill his two children, grandmother

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man charged after threatening to kill his two children, grandmother"

A Wichita Falls man said his dog saved his life

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Wichita Falls man said his dog saved his life"

Ex-probation officer wants to see child she allegedly bought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-probation officer wants to see child she allegedly bought"

Bus Driver Abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Driver Abuse"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-14-19"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News