1  of  3
Breaking News
Oklahoma granted REAL ID extension Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Russian journalist detained in Iran

International
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian journalist has been arrested in the Iranian capital and kept in custody since earlier this week, the Russian embassy to Tehran said on Friday.

The embassy’s press attaché told the Tass news agency that Yulia Yuzik flew into Tehran last Sunday and that Iranian officials seized her passport at the airport for unknown reasons. She was arrested in her hotel room on Wednesday.

The attaché could not immediately say why the journalist was under arrest.

The Russian foreign ministry has summoned the Iranian ambassador to Moscow to explain Yuzik’s arrest, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Yuzik’s former husband Boris Voitsekhovsky said on Facebook on Friday that she called him from detention saying that she faces charges of espionage for Israel.

Yuzik, who worked for several prominent Russian publications and has reported from Iran, posted pictures from her trip on Instagram earlier this week, saying that she loved being there.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Rick Perry expected to resign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rick Perry expected to resign"

Domestic violence support group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic violence support group"

Grand Hotel drugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Hotel drugs"

Texas listed as second-worst vaccination rate state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas listed as second-worst vaccination rate state"

SAFB utilizes advanced VR technologies to train flight, electrical systems students

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB utilizes advanced VR technologies to train flight, electrical systems students"

Surrounding Texas Roadhouse butchers compete for best cuts in Butcher Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrounding Texas Roadhouse butchers compete for best cuts in Butcher Challenge"

WF community sends off Art and Soul Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF community sends off Art and Soul Festival"

HH100 founding father, Roby Christie, honored by rotary club

Thumbnail for the video titled "HH100 founding father, Roby Christie, honored by rotary club"

UPDATE: Officials identify man dead in Wichita Auto Salvage incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Officials identify man dead in Wichita Auto Salvage incident"

DPS investigates Nocona two-vehicle fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "DPS investigates Nocona two-vehicle fatality"

Wendy Fox Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wendy Fox Trial"

Border Report Brownsville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Brownsville"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News