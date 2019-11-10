Russian prof questioned after severed arms found in backpack

International
Posted: / Updated:
Oleg Sokolov

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012 file photo, Oleg Sokolov, a history professor at St. Petersburg State University, wears a 1812-era French army general’s uniforms during a staged battle re-enactment to mark the 200th anniversary of the battle of Borodino which in 1812 was the largest and bloodiest single-day action of the French invasion of Russia, in St.Petersburg, Russia. Police in the Russian city of St. Petersburg are planning to interrogate a prominent professor who has been detained on suspicion of killing a female student after being pulled from a frigid river on Saturday, Nov, 9, 2019 with a backpack containing severed arms. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File) (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Police in the Russian city of St. Petersburg plan to interrogate a prominent professor who has been detained on suspicion of killing a female student after he was pulled from a frigid river with a backpack containing severed arms.

Oleg Sokolov, a history professor at St. Petersburg State University who is an expert in French revolutionary military history, was found Saturday in the Moika River with the rucksack. Police later found the body of his student in his apartment, Russian news reports said.

Lawyer Alexander Pochuev said Sokolov has signed a statement of guilt, the Russian media reports said. Sokolov was hospitalized Saturday for hypothermia but was taken to a police station Sunday for questioning.

Reports said Sokolov had been awarded France’s Legion of Honor for his work.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Volunteers shine while highlighting community impact of MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers shine while highlighting community impact of MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights"

Archer City PD: 'Armed, dangerous' man on the loose following afternoon Olney driveby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archer City PD: 'Armed, dangerous' man on the loose following afternoon Olney driveby"

MAVA members honor those who defend our country

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAVA members honor those who defend our country"

WF chosen to host Art Battle 2020 national championship months just after first WFAA Art Battle

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF chosen to host Art Battle 2020 national championship months just after first WFAA Art Battle"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Friberg-Cooper VFD hosts benefit for gear, equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friberg-Cooper VFD hosts benefit for gear, equipment"

Family hopes to raise money for 6-year-old's surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family hopes to raise money for 6-year-old's surgery"

OHP: Man flown to OU Medical after ejected from rollover, alcohol could be involved

Thumbnail for the video titled "OHP: Man flown to OU Medical after ejected from rollover, alcohol could be involved"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Price Pulse Black Friday Tracker

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Price Pulse Black Friday Tracker"

WF Chamber of Commerce hopes new office space attracts more visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Chamber of Commerce hopes new office space attracts more visitors"