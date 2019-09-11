Saudi foreign minister determined to bolster Cyprus ties

International
Posted: / Updated:
Nicos Anastasiades, Ibrahim Bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf

Cyprus’ president Nicos Anastasiades, right, and Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf talk during their meeting at the presidential palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister says his country is keen to explore ways of strengthening relations with Cyprus given the European Union member country’s geographic location and long-standing ties with the Arab world.

Ibrahim al-Assaf’s visit to the east Mediterranean island nation on Wednesday where he also met with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades was the first by a top Saudi official.

Al-Assaf said there’s “high interest” in developing relations “on all fronts.”

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said the two men agreed to focus initially on tourism and investment.

Christodoulides noted a shared understanding to jointly address challenges like terrorism, the rise of extremism and climate change.

The Cypriot foreign minister said EU-Saudi cooperation is key to dealing with regional challenges and that Cyprus would continue advocating that in Brussels.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-11-19"

Remembering 911

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering 911"

Peloton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peloton"

Rembembering 9/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rembembering 9/11"

Red River Hospital officials raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red River Hospital officials raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Day"

Hello Texoma: River Bend Nature Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hello Texoma: River Bend Nature Center"

What The Tech: new iPhones and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: new iPhones and more"

Squirrel Smells Flower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Squirrel Smells Flower"

High Risk Pregnancies: HY

Thumbnail for the video titled "High Risk Pregnancies: HY"

Local business putting a kick in some Texoma student's step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local business putting a kick in some Texoma student's step"

No Campaign speaks out on Texas Education Agency potentially nullifying WFISD Tax Ratification Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Campaign speaks out on Texas Education Agency potentially nullifying WFISD Tax Ratification Election"

City leaders, residents get another chance to voice concerns before property tax rate vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "City leaders, residents get another chance to voice concerns before property tax rate vote"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News