Snowden calls on France’s Macron to grant him asylum

International

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2015, file photo, Edward Snowden appears on a live video feed broadcast from Moscow at an event sponsored by ACLU Hawaii in Honolulu. Snowden has written a memoir, telling his life story in detail for the first time and explaining why he chose to risk his freedom to become perhaps the most famous whistleblower of all time. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)

PARIS (AP) — Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked classified documents detailing government surveillance programs, is calling on French President Emmanuel Macron to grant him asylum.

Snowden, now living in Russia to avoid prosecution in the United States, stressed in an interview broadcast Monday on France’s Inter radio that “protecting whistleblowers is not a hostile act” and that he feels entitled to get protected status in France.

Snowden unsuccessfully applied for asylum in France in 2013 under Macron’s predecessor, Francois Hollande. He has also sought asylum in several other countries.

Snowden’s memoir, telling his life story in detail for the first time, will be released Tuesday in about 20 countries, including France.

The French presidency did not comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

brain-eating amoeba

Thumbnail for the video titled "brain-eating amoeba"

white house holds meeting on ethanol

Thumbnail for the video titled "white house holds meeting on ethanol"

Safe banking act for canabis businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe banking act for canabis businesses"

Fire at housing authority

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire at housing authority"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-16-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-16-19"

Adopt a cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adopt a cemetery"

Iron Horse Pub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iron Horse Pub"

Beef with meat substitutes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beef with meat substitutes"

Mayhem at Texoma brings spectators, racers of all ages to Texoma Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayhem at Texoma brings spectators, racers of all ages to Texoma Speedway"

Familiar faces celebrated 35th annual Boomtown Parade kicks-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Familiar faces celebrated 35th annual Boomtown Parade kicks-off"

"Give Bock" block party celebrates brewing company, food bank partnership

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Give Bock" block party celebrates brewing company, food bank partnership"

Red River Harley-Davidson hosts annual demo ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red River Harley-Davidson hosts annual demo ride"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News