Soaring bills: Scientists’ budget blown by texting eagles

International
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian wildlife group is seeking donations after eagles they were tracking racked up big cellphone bills abroad.

Elena Shnayder of the Center For Wild Animal Rehabilitation said Thursday that the group had fitted young steppe eagles with transmitters programmed to send text messages with their positions four times a day.

The eagles spent summer in a part of Kazakhstan without cellular phone coverage, so the researchers expected a flood of accumulated messages when the birds migrated south. They were expected to pass through Kazakhstan or Russia where a text message is cheap: 2-15 rubles (3-15 cents) each.

Instead, some skirted those areas and didn’t pick up a signal until they reached Iran, where messages cost 49 rubles (75 cents) each — many times what the scientists had budgeted for.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

MSU trunk-or-treat

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU trunk-or-treat"

Bowman VFD haunted hay ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman VFD haunted hay ride"

Thunderbirds have arrived

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thunderbirds have arrived"

Caught On Camera: Distracted Driver Hits Deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Distracted Driver Hits Deputy"

Pint-sized patients participate in NICU costume contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pint-sized patients participate in NICU costume contest"

El Paso OIS

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso OIS"

Amazing Rescue: Good samaritans free woman from submerged van

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazing Rescue: Good samaritans free woman from submerged van"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-25-19"

Fort Belknap Days open to public this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Belknap Days open to public this weekend"

Thomas Allison indecency with child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Allison indecency with child"

Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour"

Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate"