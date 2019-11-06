Striking teachers rally in Croatia for higher wages

Breaking News
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — More than 2,000 teachers and other employees in Croatia’s education system have rallied in the capital of Zagreb to press for higher wages after being on strike for nearly a month.

Carrying banners and blowing whistles, the protesters marched Wednesday through the city before gathering outside government headquarters in Zagreb.

The unions are demanding wage hikes but talks with the government so far have yielded no results.

Sanja Sprem of the Croatian teacher’s union says “it’s important to show the government that teachers are ready to fight for their dignity.”

The teachers’ strike started last month, with different Croatian municipalities halting classes on different days. There are about 1,000 schools in Croatia with tens of thousands of employees.

