Swiss file their 1st charges in Petrobras-Odebrecht scandal

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This April 12, 2018 file photo, shows the Odebrecht headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Swiss prosecutors filed on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, their first indictment in investigations related to the Brazilian construction company and state-run oil giant Petrobras, charging a suspect with complicity in the bribery of foreign public officials and with money laundering. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss prosecutors said Tuesday that they have filed their first indictment in investigations related to the big Brazilian construction company Odebrecht and Brazil’s state-run oil giant Petrobras, charging a suspect with complicity in the bribery of foreign public officials and with money laundering.

The statement from the Swiss attorney general’s office didn’t identify the “financial intermediary,” saying only that he is a Swiss-Brazilian dual citizen. It said that proceedings against him were opened in October 2015 and that it cooperated with Brazilian and Portuguese prosecutors.

Swiss authorities have been conducting investigations since April 2014 related to the sprawling corruption scandal involving Odebrecht and Petrobras.

The attorney general’s office so far has seized assets in Switzerland worth over 620 million francs ($629 million), and more than 390 million francs already has been returned to Brazilian authorities.

The indictment was filed with Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court. It wasn’t immediately clear when it would consider the matter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Cell phone case that feels like human skin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell phone case that feels like human skin"

KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest"

Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service"

Flu Shots and PCP's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Shots and PCP's"

Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation""

Vernon City Commission meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon City Commission meeting"

Yoga enthusiasts stretch their way to a cure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga enthusiasts stretch their way to a cure"

Best Buy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best Buy"

Longtime philanthropist Kay Dillard passes away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longtime philanthropist Kay Dillard passes away"

Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun"

Excessive Force: Officer Resigns After Throwing 11-Year-Old To The Ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Excessive Force: Officer Resigns After Throwing 11-Year-Old To The Ground"

Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage"