The Latest: Carrier: Security alert mistakenly triggered

International
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — The Latest on a security alert at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

A Spanish carrier says a security alert at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport began when a hijacking warning on a plane was accidentally set off.

Air Europa said in a tweet Wednesday night that the scare that sent emergency services rushing to Schiphol was a false alarm.

The carrier says a warning that triggers hijack protocols at airports “was activated, by mistake.”

It adds that all passengers “are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize.”

Airport spokesman Dennis Muller told The Associated Press, “All flights can now depart.”

The military police service earlier said it was responding to a suspicious situation at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

___

8:45 p.m.

Dutch military police say that all passengers and crew are safely off a plane at the center of a security alert at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

The military police service earlier said they were responding to a suspicious situation at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

Dutch media reported that emergency services were deployed in big numbers Wednesday night at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

No further details were immediately available.

