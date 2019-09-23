The Latest: EU: hard to see Irish border solution with UK

International
Posted: / Updated:

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and EU brexit Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier, left, shake hands after a joint press conference as part of a meeting at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain’s departure from the European Union (all times local):

3:00 p.m.

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator says it is “difficult to see” at present how an agreement can be reached to overcome an impasse over an Irish border arrangement that the new British government wants scrapped.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is insisting that the so-called Irish backstop be dropped from the withdrawal agreement negotiated by his predecessor, which Brexit advocates worry would leave Britain too closely linked for too long to the EU.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier said after meeting Germany’s foreign minister in Berlin Monday that “based on current U.K. thinking, it is difficult to see how we can arrive at a legally operative solution which fulfills all the objectives of the backstop.”

He added that “we remain open to talks and to progress” and will be “open and respectful.”

___

1:50 p.m.

Britain’s Supreme Court is to give its verdict Tuesday on the legality of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s five-week suspension of Parliament.

Britain’s highest court plans to announce the decision Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

It is deciding whether Johnson acted improperly by shutting down Parliament for five weeks during the period before Britain’s Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, when the country is scheduled to leave the European Union. The topic has deeply divided British politicians as well as the public.

The government says the decision to suspend Parliament was routine but activists, including many legislators, say Johnson overstepped his authority in an attempt to avoid scrutiny by Parliament.

Lower courts in the U.K. were divided on the issue.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Nocona High School threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nocona High School threat"

Crime Stoppers:cold case death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers:cold case death"

Iowa Park city leaders hold final public hearing over budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iowa Park city leaders hold final public hearing over budget"

Organizers anxiously anticipate Fashion Night Out 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Organizers anxiously anticipate Fashion Night Out 2019"

Charity organizer speaks out on robbery and kid carnival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity organizer speaks out on robbery and kid carnival"

Graham city councilors accept bid for renovations to the American Legion Building to house City Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham city councilors accept bid for renovations to the American Legion Building to house City Hall"

Wichita County Commissioners approve 2020 budget and tax rate increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita County Commissioners approve 2020 budget and tax rate increase"

Cats love their owners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cats love their owners"

Tik Tok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tik Tok"

Altus man arrested in connection with shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altus man arrested in connection with shooting"

Social media depression

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social media depression"

iPhone 11 tests

Thumbnail for the video titled "iPhone 11 tests"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News