The Latest: Germany detains 7 people deported by Turkey

An man who is identified by Turkish news reports as a U.S. citizen who has been deported by Turkey and is now stuck in the heavily militarized no-man’s land between Greece and Turkey, after Greece refused to take him in, near Pazarkule border gate, Edirne, Turkey, Monday Nov. 11, 2019. Ankara began deporting captured foreign IS fighters, and asked to comment on the reports, Erdogan said: “Whether they are stuck there at the border it doesn’t concern us. We will continue to send them. Whether they take them or not, it is not our concern.” (DHA via AP)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on Turkey deporting captured Islamic State suspects to their home countries. (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

German federal police say they have detained seven people deported by Turkey for alleged Islamic State links.

Federal police detained them as they arrived Thursday afternoon at Berlin’s Tegel airport.

A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to be quoted, said the group was being questioned by officers from their home state.

He declined to provide further details about the group, but German Dpa news agency reported that it included four women, two men and a baby.

7:30 p.m.

British counter-terrorism police have arrested a 26-year-old man who landed on a flight from Turkey, hours after Turkey said it deported a British man linked to the Islamic State group.

Police said Thursday that the Counter Terrorism Command arrested the man on suspicion of terrorism offenses after he landed at Heathrow Airport.

Police said the arrest is “Syria-related” but did not provide details. The suspect has not been identified or charged.

Turkey also deported seven Germans linked to Islamic State.

5:35 p.m.

Turkish officials say Turkey has deported seven German and one British Islamic State suspects to their home countries.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry did not provide any further details Thursday or identify the suspects.

Turkey is engaged in a push to deport foreign IS members who are held in its prisons or in Syria, since it invaded parts of northeast Syria to drive away from a border area Syrian Kurdish fighters it considers to be terrorists.

Earlier, the ministry announced that the United States will take back a U.S. national and IS suspect who was stuck in a no man’s land between Turkey and Greece, after Athens refused him entry.

3:10 p.m.

An American man suspected of being a member of the Islamic State group is being repatriated to the United States after spending three days in a no man’s land between Turkey and Greece, Turkey’s Interior Ministry said Thursday.

The United States agreed to take him in and will provide him with travel documents, the ministry said, adding that the repatriation was underway.

The move comes a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

The man was stuck in the heavily militarized border zone after Turkey tried to expel him to Greece on Monday but Athens refused him entry. Turkish media have identified him as 39-year-old Mohammad Darwis B. and said he was an American citizen of Jordanian background.