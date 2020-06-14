1  of  5
Train collides with bus in the Czech Republic, 12 injured

International
Posted: / Updated:

PRAGUE (AP) — A regional passenger train in the Czech Republic collided Sunday with a bus and derailed, injuring 12 people, officials said.

The Rail Safety Inspection said the accident occurred Sunday morning at a crossing near the town of Benesov located southeast of Prague. The agency said five passengers on the train and five bus passengers were injured together with both drivers.

The regional rescue service said one person was rushed to a Prague hospital. The others were treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

The agency is investigating the cause of the collision.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

