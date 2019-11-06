Troubled German gov’t gives itself positive half-term report

Breaking News
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is giving itself good marks for its performance, halfway through its term, but it’s unclear whether that will secure its survival for another two years.

The coalition of Merkel’s center-right Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats agreed when it was formed last year to assess its halftime performance. That was a novelty agreed during tortuous talks to form the often bad-tempered coalition of necessity.

Merkel’s Cabinet signed off Wednesday on an upbeat report. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, said that in some areas the government already has achieved two-thirds of its aims.

But it remains unclear whether other members of the governing parties will be so generous. Scholz’s party is expected to consider in December whether to stay in the government.

