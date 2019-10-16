Turkey: Patriotic sentiment on display amid Syria operation

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE-In this Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 file photo, youths celebrate in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, after the state-run Anadolu news agency reported the northern Syrian town of Tal Abyad had fallen to the Turkish military offensive. Since Turkey announced its incursion into neighbouring Syria to clear out Kurdish fighters last week, patriotic sentiment has run high, with national emblems being proudly displayed. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)

AKCAKALE, Turkey (AP) — Since Turkey announced its incursion into neighboring Syria to clear out Kurdish fighters last week, patriotic sentiment has run high — as has bewilderment and anger at the overwhelmingly negative international reaction to Ankara’s actions.

“At times of this kind of Turkish operation, we as Turkish people feel prouder about our nation,” said Cuma Gunay, a 47-year-old supermarket owner in the border town of Akcakale.

Ankara has long argued the Kurdish fighters are nothing more than an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which has waged a guerrilla campaign inside Turkey since the 1980s and which Turkey, as well as the U.S. and European Union, designate a terrorist organization.

But the offensive has led to an international outcry, causing tens of thousands to flee their homes and upending alliances in Syria’s eight-year war.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Robo Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robo Calls"

Texomans get spooky treat with haunted car wash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans get spooky treat with haunted car wash"

UPDATE: Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise ends following social media storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise ends following social media storm"

First Step highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month at annual vigil

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month at annual vigil"

Texans to vote on 10 Constitutional Amendments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texans to vote on 10 Constitutional Amendments"

Rage Yoga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rage Yoga"

First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil"

First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil"

Lawton, WF Chambers of Commerce officials talk 2020 economic growth plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton, WF Chambers of Commerce officials talk 2020 economic growth plans"

Texoma officials to recognize 'Imagine a Day Without Water' to emphasize conservation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma officials to recognize 'Imagine a Day Without Water' to emphasize conservation"

Prop 4 would make it harder for Texas to implement personal income tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prop 4 would make it harder for Texas to implement personal income tax"

Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise sparks social media storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise sparks social media storm"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News