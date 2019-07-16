Breaking News
Birmingham officer shot multiple times; suspect dead

Turkey says ship attacked off Nigeria, 10 crew kidnapped

International
Posted: / Updated:

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says an armed gang has attacked a Turkish cargo ship off the coast of Nigeria and kidnapped 10 of vessel’s crew members.

The Anadolu Agency says the ship, the Paksoy-1, was attacked late Monday. There were 18 crew members on board — all of them Turkish citizens.

Private NTV television said the pirates approached the ship on speed boats and took 10 crew members as hostages. They have not been heard from since, the report said.

NTV said the eight remaining crew members were rescued and taken to Guinea. It added the Turkish Foreign Ministry was trying to locate and rescue the 10 missing Turks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News