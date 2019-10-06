Turkey summons US diplomat over a Twitter ‘like’

International
Posted: / Updated:

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has summoned a top U.S. diplomat to protest after U.S. Embassy’s official Twitter account “liked” a tweet that said Turkey should prepare for a political era without the leader of Turkey’s national party, who is reportedly ill.

The Foreign Ministry said the U.S. charge d’affaires was summoned on Sunday despite an embassy statement that said its Twitter account had liked “an unrelated post in error,” and apologized.

Many interpreted the tweet as suggesting that the nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli could soon die. The tweet was posted by a journalist Turkey accuses of belonging to a network led by a cleric who is blamed for a 2016 coup attempt.

The tweet drew ire from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party and as well as Bahceli’s party — which are allies.

