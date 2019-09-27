UK police come up empty in hunt for Gatwick drone culprits

International
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — British police say they have come up empty-handed in their search for the culprits behind December’s drone disruptions at Gatwick Airport.

More than 140,000 travelers were stranded or delayed after dozens of drone sightings shut down Britain’s second-busiest airport for parts of three consecutive days.

Sussex Police said Friday the perpetrators had “detailed knowledge” of the airport.

The force said detectives had identified 96 people of interest, took 222 witness statements and made 1,200 house-to-house inquiries. Two suspects were arrested but were released without being charged.

Assistant Chief Constable Dave Miller said “without new information coming to light, there are no further realistic lines of inquiry.”

Police said the incident was not deemed terror-related “and there is no evidence to suggest it was either state-sponsored, campaign or interest-group led.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day—Kitchen Stories

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Kitchen Stories"

Smith's Gardentown ready for fall fun with pumpkin patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smith's Gardentown ready for fall fun with pumpkin patch"

House Armed Service Committee launches investigation into domestic violence in military

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Armed Service Committee launches investigation into domestic violence in military"

Hardeman Co. drug bust leads to more arrest in Oklahoma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hardeman Co. drug bust leads to more arrest in Oklahoma"

Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors"

Quilting tradition sewed into the fabric of WF through sequential event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quilting tradition sewed into the fabric of WF through sequential event"

Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors"

ATT employee expected to recover after flipping vehicle

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATT employee expected to recover after flipping vehicle"

Vernon woman dies in vehicle crash in Baylor Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon woman dies in vehicle crash in Baylor Co."

Fashion Night Out 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fashion Night Out 2019"

Magic Massage Parlor Bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Massage Parlor Bust"

21st annual march for Jesus

Thumbnail for the video titled "21st annual march for Jesus"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News