UK police seek 2 brothers in container death case

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, police forensic officers attend the scene after a truck was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, in Thurrock, South England. The discovery in England of the bodies of 39 people believed to be from China lays bare some crucial but sometimes overlooked facts about China’s development as a rising global power that has elevated hundreds of millions of its citizens to the middle classes. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are searching for two brothers from Northern Ireland as the investigation widens into the deaths of 39 people who were found in a truck container in southeastern England.

Authorities are searching for 40-year-old Ronan Hughes and his 34-year-old brother Christopher Hughes. Both men, who are from Armagh in Northern Ireland, also have ties to the Republic of Ireland.

Both are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper said Tuesday that “finding and speaking to the Hughes brothers is crucial to our investigation.

Maurice Robinson, 25, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

A woman found dead near a Cincinnati high school has been identified as 18-year-old Baylee Wall, one of two suspects in a hotel robbery in Alabama.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A woman found dead near a Cincinnati high school has been identified as 18-year-old Baylee Wall, one of two suspects in a hotel robbery in Alabama."

Gender reveal deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gender reveal deaths"

K9 stabbed

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 stabbed"

"Incomprehensible" - Child rapist mistakenly set free

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Incomprehensible" - Child rapist mistakenly set free"

Birthdays 10-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-29-19"

Tennessee man sues for $5,000 in damages after repeatedly being denied the fast food chain's sold-out sandwich.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee man sues for $5,000 in damages after repeatedly being denied the fast food chain's sold-out sandwich."

Vernon College job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon College job fair"

Furnace heating tips and safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furnace heating tips and safety"

Bowie City Council Precinct 2 race in full-swing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie City Council Precinct 2 race in full-swing"

WF man dead after fatal wreck

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man dead after fatal wreck"

Crime Stoppers: Ron Davidson cold case homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: Ron Davidson cold case homicide"

Recall: Xanax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recall: Xanax"