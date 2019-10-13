UK says fatal crash suspect doesn’t have diplomatic immunity

The father Harry Dunn, Tim Dunn, leaves the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, where the family members met British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019. 19-year old Harry Dunn was killed in a road accident Aug. 27, thought to involve an American diplomat’s wife who left the country under Diplomatic Immunity after reportedly becoming a suspect in the fatal crash. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British media are reporting that the wife of an American official who left the U.K. after being involved in a fatal road accident no longer has diplomatic immunity.

BBC and Sky News said Sunday that U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had told the family of Harry Dunn that “immunity is no longer pertinent” because the suspect has left the U.K.

The Foreign Office declined to comment.

Dunn, 19, was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car outside a British air force base in southern England used by the U.S. military. The alleged car driver, Anne Sacoolas, who is married to a U.S. official, subsequently left Britain.

Sacoolas’ lawyer, Amy Jeffress of Arnold and Porter, said: “Anne is devastated by this tragic accident” and wants to meet Dunn’s parents.

