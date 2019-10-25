UN human rights chief sends team to Chile amid unrest

International
Posted: / Updated:
Michelle Bachelet

FILE-In this April 9, 2019 file photo Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, attends a press conference at the Cultural Center of Spain, in Mexico City. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has decided to send three human rights officers to Chile from Oct. 28-Nov. 22 to examine allegations of violations. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ human rights chief is sending a three-member team to Chile to examine allegations related to security authorities’ use of force and reported crimes by others, her office said Friday.

At least 18 people have died in turmoil that has swept Chile, where unrest that began as a protest over an increase in subway fares has morphed into a larger movement over growing inequality. According to Chile’s human rights watchdog, more than 2,000 people have been detained and over 500 injured.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has decided to send three human rights officers to Chile from Oct. 28-Nov. 22 to examine allegations of violations, spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said in Geneva. The mission will be based in Santiago but will visit other cities.

Shamdasani said Chilean lawmakers had called for her office to send a mission and the government also invited it. Bachelet is a two-time former Chilean president and the predecessor of current President Sebastián Piñera.

Most demonstrations have been peaceful, but instances of arson, looting and alleged brutality by security forces have shocked many in a nation known for relative stability. Piñera’s administration is struggling to contain the strife.

Shamdasani said Bachelet’s office “has received allegations of violations of international norms and standards relating to the use of force by state security forces. We have also received reports of crimes committed by third parties.”

The U.N. mission aims to meet government officials, representatives of civil society, the National Human Rights Institution and others, she said. As well as looking into alleged rights violations and measures taken by the government, it also “will also look into the root causes of the protests.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

MSU trunk-or-treat

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU trunk-or-treat"

Bowman VFD haunted hay ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman VFD haunted hay ride"

Thunderbirds have arrived

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thunderbirds have arrived"

Caught On Camera: Distracted Driver Hits Deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Distracted Driver Hits Deputy"

Pint-sized patients participate in NICU costume contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pint-sized patients participate in NICU costume contest"

El Paso OIS

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso OIS"

Amazing Rescue: Good samaritans free woman from submerged van

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazing Rescue: Good samaritans free woman from submerged van"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-25-19"

Fort Belknap Days open to public this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Belknap Days open to public this weekend"

Thomas Allison indecency with child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Allison indecency with child"

Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour"

Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate"