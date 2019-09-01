1  of  2
UN refugee chief urges India to ensure no one left stateless

Villagers check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Buraburi village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. India has published the final citizenship list in the Indian state of Assam, excluding nearly two million people amid fears they could be rendered stateless. The list, known as the National Register of Citizens (NRC), intends to identify legal residents and weed out illegal immigrants from the state. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

BERLIN (AP) — The top U.N. refugee official has urged India to ensure that no one is left stateless by the exclusion of nearly 2 million people from a citizenship list in Assam state.

Filippo Grandi, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, voiced his concern in a statement issued Sunday in Geneva. He said that “any process that could leave large numbers of people without a nationality would be an enormous blow to global efforts to eradicate statelessness.”

He urged India to ensure no one ends up stateless, “including by ensuring adequate access to information, legal aid, and legal recourse in accordance with the highest standards of due process.”

About 31.1 million people were included on the list, according to a statement Saturday from Assam’s government, leaving out 1.9 million.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

