US official: Cyprus on right track in money laundering fight

International
Posted: / Updated:

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A U.S. congresswoman says Cyprus is making headway in dispelling the notion that the east Mediterranean island nation’s banks have acted as a laundry service for Russian oligarchs.

Rep. Maxine Waters, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, says that US-Cyprus cooperation in tackling money laundering “is beginning to pay off.”

She says although more work needs to be done, discussions with Cypriot officials during a bi-partisan visit to the country “leave us confident that Cyprus is up to the challenge.”

Cyprus’ finance minister on Friday hailed Waters’ statement as recognition of Cyprus’ progress and of its willingness work with other countries to combat money laundering.

Cyprus had been dogged by accusations that its banks were used to launder millions in ill-gotten gains, especially from Russia.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale"

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year"

Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz"

Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community"

Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step"

Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase"

State officials hope HB 37 stops porch pirates

Thumbnail for the video titled "State officials hope HB 37 stops porch pirates"

Nearly 800 state laws to take effect on Sept. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nearly 800 state laws to take effect on Sept. 1"

Texas officials hope younger generation will consider consequences of smoking following 'Tobacco 21' law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas officials hope younger generation will consider consequences of smoking following 'Tobacco 21' law"

Truck v Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck v Business"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News