Vatican denies interference in debate over Franco exhumation

International
Posted: / Updated:

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has responded to a formal protest by the Spanish government over a controversy regarding the remains of Gen. Francisco Franco, saying it never intended to meddle with Spain’s domestic affairs.

In early July, Spain sent a formal protest to the Vatican after the papal nuncio in Madrid rebuked the Socialist government for “resuscitating” Franco through its efforts to move the former dictator’s remains. The deputy head of the Socialist caretaker government noted that the diplomat’s comments amounted to “interference” in Spanish affairs.

Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti clarified on Thursday that nuncio Renzo Fratini — who has since left Spain after concluding his mandate — was expressing his own opinion.

Fratini said the Spanish government “had resuscitated Franco” by stirring a public debate over its exhumation plans.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News