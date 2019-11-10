Western Balkan leaders seek to create region without borders

International
Posted: / Updated:

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama talks for the media during a joint news conference, following the Western Balkan leaders’ meeting in the southwestern town of Ohrid, North Macedonia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Western Balkan leaders say they are committed to work closely and to remove administrative barriers for free movement of goods and people between their countries. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

OHRID, North Macedonia (AP) — Leaders in the Western Balkans say they are committed to working closely together to remove barriers on the free movement of goods and people between their countries.

The prime ministers of Albania and North Macedonia — Edi Rama and Zoran Zaev— along with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic gathered in the lakeside town of Ohrid to discuss concrete measures for establishing a free trade zone in order to boost economic growth and foreign investment. It is dubbed “little Schengen,” after the European Union’s free transit zone.

Bosnia and Montenegro are willing to join the zone. Kosovo did not send a representative to the summit Sunday.

Zaev said the initiative aims to create a completely different Balkans that will make it a better place to live.

Relations among Western Balkan countries still remain tense after the wars amid the breakup of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

