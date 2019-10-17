White House official: Kushner to visit Israel this month

International

by: MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner

President Donald Trump’s White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, left, and Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, right, board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, to travel with President Donald Trump to Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s top Mideast adviser, Jared Kushner, will visit Saudi Arabia and Israel at the end of the month, a senior U.S. official said Thursday.

Kushner, who also is Trump’s son in law, will join Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at an economic conference in Saudi Arabia before heading to Israel, the official said.

In Israel, Kushner is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief political rival, Benny Gantz. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

The White House says Kushner is preparing to release an oft-delayed Mideast peace plan in which Saudi Arabia is expected to play a significant role. The White House has not said when Kushner will present the plan, but the official said it is not expected to happen during the upcoming visit.

Israel’s post-election political paralysis has complicated Kushner’s mission.

Neither Netanyahu nor Gantz secured a parliamentary majority in the Sept. 17 election. Attempts at forming a unity government have so far been unsuccessful.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Kellog's all together cereal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kellog's all together cereal"

get paid to test out luxury homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "get paid to test out luxury homes"

Get paid to watch 30 disney movies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get paid to watch 30 disney movies"

No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting"

High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs"

Texoma Brick heads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Brick heads"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19"

Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally"

Insurance fraud plead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Insurance fraud plead"

Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift"

Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs."

Robo Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robo Calls"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News