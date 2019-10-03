1  of  3
Breaking News
Oklahoma granted REAL ID extension Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Winds from ex-hurricane Lorenzo roar toward Ireland, UK

International
Posted: / Updated:

Waves crash against the rocks outside Horta, in the Portuguese island of Faial, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Hurricane Lorenzo powered across the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, lashing the Azores archipelago with heavy rains, powerful winds and high waves and significantly damaging one island’s main port. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

LONDON (AP) — British forecasters say remnants of former Hurricane Lorenzo are bringing very high wind gusts and possible travel disruptions to parts of Britain and Ireland.

Now named Storm Lorenzo, its wet and windy weather was to hit Ireland and Britain on Thursday night and early Friday, according to the Met Office, the U.K. forecasting office.

Lorenzo has already slammed into the Isle of Man in the Irish Sea, where villagers were trapped in their homes after the Laxey River flooded.

The Irish Met Office said southwesterly winds hitting western Ireland could reach up to 80 kph (50 mph) with gusts up to 130 kph (81 mph).

Dangerous rough seas were expected in the Irish Sea, the British Channel and the North Sea.

On Wednesday, Lorenzo was a Category 2 hurricane that heavily damaged a port in the Azores Islands after powering across the Atlantic Ocean to hit the Portuguese archipelago.

Lorenzo, previously a Category 5 hurricane, was the largest recorded hurricane seen this far east in the Atlantic Ocean.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Texas listed as second-worst vaccination rate state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas listed as second-worst vaccination rate state"

SAFB utilizes advanced VR technologies to train flight, electrical systems students

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB utilizes advanced VR technologies to train flight, electrical systems students"

Surrounding Texas Roadhouse butchers compete for best cuts in Butcher Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrounding Texas Roadhouse butchers compete for best cuts in Butcher Challenge"

WF community sends off Art and Soul Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF community sends off Art and Soul Festival"

HH100 founding father, Roby Christie, honored by rotary club

Thumbnail for the video titled "HH100 founding father, Roby Christie, honored by rotary club"

UPDATE: Officials identify man dead in Wichita Auto Salvage incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Officials identify man dead in Wichita Auto Salvage incident"

DPS investigates Nocona two-vehicle fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "DPS investigates Nocona two-vehicle fatality"

Wendy Fox Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wendy Fox Trial"

Border Report Brownsville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Brownsville"

Border Report McAllen KFDX

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report McAllen KFDX"

Border Report Columbus El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Columbus El Paso"

Border Report Alpine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Alpine"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News