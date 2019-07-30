Woman hit by rotten tree in Swiss Alps, killed

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police say a woman has died after being hit by a rotten tree that tumbled down a mountainside in the Alps.

Police in Valais canton said Tuesday that the trunk of the tree, which was up to seven meters (23 feet) long and 30 centimeters (a foot) in diameter, broke off and rolled about 120 meters (394 feet) down a steep slope near the village of Ulrichen as a Swiss couple was walking along a path below.

The tree hit the 59-year-old woman Monday. A rescue helicopter flew to the site, but she died at the scene.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News