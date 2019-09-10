1  of  2
Breaking News
Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton Report: St. Sen. Pat Fallon considers run against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

World leaders support French first lady amid Brazil insults

International

by: SYLVIE CORBET, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte, share a laugh as they wait for Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. World leaders have offered support to Brigitte Macron, the wife of France’s president, after a string of public insults from Brazilian leaders targeting her appearance. An official close to Brigitte Macron told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Sept. 10 that she has received “numerous” messages of support from private individuals and public figures including multiple heads of state. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, file)

PARIS (AP) — World leaders have offered their support to Brigitte Macron, the wife of France’s president, after a string of public insults from Brazilian leaders targeting her appearance.

The insults came as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and French President Emmanuel Macron have clashed repeatedly in recent weeks over fires in the Amazon rainforest and climate change.

An official close to Brigitte Macron told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she has received “numerous” messages of support from private individuals and public figures, including heads of state. The official would not identify them. He spoke on condition of anonymity because was not authorized to be publicly named.

Brigitte Macron has thanked Brazilians who have offered their sympathy, and her daughter launched a social media campaign called #balancetonmiso, or “squeal on your misogynist.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

crime stoppers

Thumbnail for the video titled "crime stoppers"

Target Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Target Circle"

WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change"

Congress back in session, President in battle ground state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress back in session, President in battle ground state"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19"

UPS Hiring spree

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Hiring spree"

Ram recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ram recall"

Nissan CEO steps down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nissan CEO steps down"

Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem"

Suicide Prevention at Sheppard AFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention at Sheppard AFB"

MSU cycling team recognized for continued success by commissioners court

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU cycling team recognized for continued success by commissioners court"

Cafe con Leche: helping first-generation students understand the importance of post-secondary education

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cafe con Leche: helping first-generation students understand the importance of post-secondary education"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News