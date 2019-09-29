Yemen rebels claim capture of Saudi troops in ‘major attack’

International

by: AHMED AL-HAJ, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s rebels Sunday claimed they launched a major attack on the border of Saudi Arabia, releasing video purporting to show captive Saudi soldiers and equipment.

The images of the attack released by the rebels, known as Houthis, show armored vehicles with stenciled Saudi markings, arms and ammunition the rebels claim they seized.

The video also shows fighting in a mountainous area, with Houthi fighters apparently attacking Saudi troops in armored vehicles.

It shows what appear to be corpses and wounded in Saudi military uniforms. Several troops identified themselves as Saudis.

The kingdom did not immediately acknowledge the attack. A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis on behalf of an internationally recognized Yemeni government since 2015.

In the past, the Houthis have claimed that they occupied Saudi villages after cross-border attacks, but often they enter a village, raise a banner, then pull out.

They have also held Saudi soldiers and officers captive in the past, using them as bargaining chips. Usually, they force the soldier to show his ID and speak on camera as proof. This time they did not show IDs.

Yahia Sarie, a spokesman for Houthi forces, claimed in a news conference Sunday the rebels took captive more than 2,000 troops, without offering evidence.

He also alleged that “three brigades have fallen,” and that the Houthis “liberated 350 kilometers square (135 square miles).”

Yemeni military officials said Sunday the soldiers the Houthis claimed they captured were fighters recruited informally by the Saudi-led coalition to fight inside Saudi Arabian borders. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

Yemen’s stalemated war has killed tens of thousands of people, badly damaged Yemen’s infrastructure and crippled its health system.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Tales 'N' Trails Museum renovations work to bring western heritage, leather goods history alive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tales 'N' Trails Museum renovations work to bring western heritage, leather goods history alive"

Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years"

Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years"

OHP investigates cause of Comanche Co. fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "OHP investigates cause of Comanche Co. fatal"

Officials clear scene of two-vehicle wreck on Highway 79

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials clear scene of two-vehicle wreck on Highway 79"

Old-timey baseball game sends Fort Sill back to 1880s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old-timey baseball game sends Fort Sill back to 1880s"

40th annual International Festival celebrates diversity in Lawton

Thumbnail for the video titled "40th annual International Festival celebrates diversity in Lawton"

Love's Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love's Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN"

Love's Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love's Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN"

Nicholas Quallich says goodbye to Texoma Politics Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nicholas Quallich says goodbye to Texoma Politics Now"

Coffee with Quallich: Stephen Santellana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with Quallich: Stephen Santellana"

Meet the Press moderator analyzes fallout of impeachment inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet the Press moderator analyzes fallout of impeachment inquiry"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News