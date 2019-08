ARCHER CO.(KFDX/KJTL)— The intersection of Royal Road at Skyline Dr. will be closed for a period of time beginning Wednesday, August 21st in Lakeside City.



Crews will be reconstructing that intersection and paving the gravel road.



Once that work is completed crews will then work on the intersection of Driftwood at Mariners Way for road repairs.



Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.