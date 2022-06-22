WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This year is the 11th Annual Operation Thank A Veteran and you can make those veterans feel extra appreciated by the simple act of writing a letter!

If you want to write a thank you letter to a veteran all you have to do is go to www.presmanor.org and pick one of the three cards available and write your message and submit it. Presbyterian Manor takes care of the rest.

The deadline to write a letter is June 29 and cards will be delivered to local veterans on July 1.

For more information you can head over to presmanor.org.