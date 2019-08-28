11th annual show-n-shine car show & cruise

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — Olney’s 11th annual show-n-shine car show and cruise is here.

The show will display trucks, cars, motorcycles and even some tractors.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the downtown Olney gazebo. Registration is $15 and starts at 8 a.m.

Late registration will cost you $20.

Judging for the show starts at 10 a.m. and the awards will be announced around noon.

Awards include first and second place, people’s choice and a community favorite- the kid’s choice.

The cruise begins following the award announcements, around 1 p.m.

Gravel Roads Band will be performing.

