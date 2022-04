NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s all about the bulls next weekend at the 17th Annual Nocona Bullfest!

The Nocona Bullfest will take place from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Chisolm Trail Rodeo Arena.

Tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 if purchased in advance. Tickets at the gate will be $15 for adults and $10 for children. Children that are five years of age and under are free!