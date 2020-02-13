1  of  2
Breaking News
Iowa Park graduate charged with killing roommate Texas patient tests positive for the Coronavirus at Lackland AFB

2020 Arts Alive! Home & Garden Festival

Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What: Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 & 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

Where: Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall, 1000 5th St.

Admission: $6 advance, $8 at the door and Children 12 and under are free.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News