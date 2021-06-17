2021 Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl Classic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 84th Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl Classic kicks off this weekend at Memorial Stadium.

The Oil Bowl played its first game in 1936 and is now the oldest high school football all-star event in the nation.

The West All-Stars will be coached by Petrolia’s Mitch McLemore and Windthorst’s Chris Tackett. The East All-Stars will be led by Old High’s Grant Freeman and Lindsay’s Jeff Smiley.

Tickets are on sale now, with $15 reserved seating and $10 general admission tickets.

There are several ways to purchase tickets:

Credit card by phone — Call the Maskat office at (940) 766-4511; once paid, tickets will be mailed to you

Call the Maskat office at (940) 766-4511; once paid, tickets will be mailed to you In-person — Visit the Maskat Office at 5101 Henry S. Grace Freeway; cash, check or credit cards accepted

— Visit the Maskat Office at 5101 Henry S. Grace Freeway; cash, check or credit cards accepted By mail — Call the Maskat Office at (940) 766-4511 and select your seats, then mail a check

There are no online ticket sales this year.