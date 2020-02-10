23rd Annual Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival

When: Saturday, Feb. 22 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. & Sunday, Feb. 23 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall, 1000 5th St.

Admission: $6 advance, $8 at the door and Children 12 and under are free.

Information: (940) 767-2787 or artscouncilwf.org/home-garden. See mobile website HomeAndGardenWF.org. for ticket locations and vendors.

“Spring Dreams” is the colorful theme for the 23rd annual Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival, according to Jane McGough 2020 Home & Garden Chairperson, and is based on artist Cynthia Westbrook’s painting “Fly Fishin.'”

“Our poster this year shows Westbrook’s Mystery Art painting of a frog fishing, and it fits wonderfully well with our Spring Dreams theme with a frog dreaming of catching fish, or flies,” she said with a laugh.

The annual rite of spring Home and Garden Festival is put on by the Arts Council of Wichita Falls and will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Feb. 23 at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.

Over 140 vendors from around the area and region, as well as Arts Council member organizations and artists will fill 240 booths in the Exhibit Hall and surrounding rooms to show some 12,000 to 15,000 visitors a myriad of different ways to make their homes, gardens and even businesses more beautiful, said McGough.