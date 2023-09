OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — The 25th year of March for Jesus in Olney is coming up in October.

March for Jesus happens every fall in Olney, and this year will be the 25th year for the walk.

The lineup for the parade starts at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, at Tommy Perkins Park in Olney.

Worship, lunch and giveaways will follow the parade at First Baptist Church of Olney.

The event will also feature guest speaker Kolby King.