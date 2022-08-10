WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 27th Annual Carolyn Stouard Memorial Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind Golf Tournament will be held at Champions Course on Friday, September 9.

Beacon Lighthouse is a local nonprofit that offers continuous employment for blind and visually impaired individuals.

The golf tournament is a four-person scramble that will include a golf cart, a meal, prizes for a hole-in-one, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes for men and women and a raffle.

A block of hospitality rooms at the Staybridge Suite are being set aside for reservations made by September 1.

The cost to register is $95 per person.

Find more information and the form to register here.