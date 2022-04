WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 29th Annual Tom Foley Memorial Golf Tournament is in just a few weeks and Bob Hampton joined Carney Porter this morning with more details about the event.

The tournament will start at 1 p.m. on Friday April 29 at the River Creek Golf Course in Burkburnett.

To join in on the fun, tickets cost $75 per person or you can sponsor a hole for $150.

If you are interested in registering, make sure to do so before 5 p.m. on Tuesday April 21.