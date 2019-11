Help The Kitchen and Meals on Wheels seniors, disabled, and homebound have a warmer and merrier Christmas by purchasing a $2.50 fleece blanket or a pair of socks from Walmart on Lawrence Road.

Meals on Wheels needs 500 more blankets and socks to be donated by the end of December 3rd, to have the grand total of 900 for delivery just before Christmas.

Donations are also welcome. Blankets will be found in bins in the aisles on either side of the store.