Howloween pet costume contest

2nd annual pet costume contest with proceeds benefitting texas pit crew!

Date: October 27

Place: The Ashby event center

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, $10 to enter a pet

Will you help Joe find his ‘furever’ home?

Meet Joe, he’s a 2-year-old pit mix, and adoptable right now.

His adoption fee is $100 this month for pitbull awareness month.

He’s very friendly, laid back and a great dog.