WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Quanah Parker medicine Mounds Gathering Day celebrates the history of Quanah, Texas which is taking place this weekend!

If you are interested in attending, events will take place at 8 a.m. on June 10 and 7 a.m. on June 11 at the Quanah and Medicine Mounds!

Tickets for this weekends event can be purchased on AtThisPlace.com!