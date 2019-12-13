Hospice of Wichita Falls to kick off 34th Annual Tree of Lights Campaign

November 19 will mark the official start of the 34th annual Tree of Lights Campaign for Hospice of Wichita Falls with the “Lighting of the Tree” on top of the Southwest Building on Kemp Boulevard during the weather segment of the 6:00 p.m. Newscast on KFDX.

During the campaign, the community has the opportunity to light a light on the tree in honor or memory of a special person in their life, making this a sentimental favorite of our Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, and the community alike. We hope this tradition holds a special place in your heart as well.

The tree, along with the star on top, will be lit on November 19, but on November 20, the star will go dark until we have met our fundraising goal of $275,000. The tree will remain lit throughout the holiday season as a reminder of the friends and family members who have been honored. If we meet our goal, the star will be lit during the 6:00 p.m. newscasts on December 13.

The donations received through this campaign enable Hospice of Wichita Falls to provide care, education, resources, support and sometimes simply a hand to hold, to those who are facing life-threatening illnesses.

For the past 34 years Hospice of Wichita Falls has been the only non-profit, free-standing hospice in the area providing exceptional service night and day. We are blessed by community members whose continued support assists us in fulfilling our mission of Care, Hope, and Support for All When Illness Threatens Life by providing us with the ability to never deny series to anyone needing hospice care due to lack of insurance or financial resources.

The Tree of Light schedule is as follows:

December 13 Radio Day 102.3 The Bull FM from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

December 13 Lighting of the Star during local TV 6:00 p.m. newscast (if the goal is met)

Donations can be made at Hospice of Wichita Falls in person or over the phone, online or at the donation table at Market Street.

*Contributions to Hospice of Wichita Falls are tax-deductible under current IRS regulations.