WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 40th annual Woman’s Forum Christmas Tour of Homes will take place on December 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This holiday tradition provides guests the opportunity to view six beautiful homes all “decked out” for Christmas in Wichita Falls.

The homes featured on the tour:

Patterson Home- 100 Memorial Drive

Waggoner Home- 3302 Harrison St.

Tippit Home – 2505 San Simeon

Smith Home- 3200 Hamilton Blvd.

Pitts Home- 2033 Avondale

Haynes Home- 5105 Crown Ridge Dr.

There will also be a hot chocolate bar at The Forum that will be open the entire time of the event.

Tickets are $20 per person.

Tickets can be purchased at United Market Street, Harvest Drug, The Gypsy Kit, and The Forum. Tickets are also available at any of the tour homes on the day of the event.

Proceeds benefit projects of the Senior-Junior Forum, Arts Council of Wichita Falls, and the Junior Forum.

For additional information, go to the Senior-Junior Forum website at www.seniorjuniorforum.com