WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Senior Junior Forum invites you to the 41st Woman`s Forum Christmas Tour of Homes, a holiday tour of beautifully decorated homes spanning many decades in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The tour will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 11 am to 8 pm and will feature six beautiful homes lovingly decorated for the holiday season.

Visitors are free to tour homes in any order, and all tours are self-guided; however, there will be volunteers inside each home pointing out special features.

This year we are excited to include a complimentary drive-through hot chocolate bar at The Forum from 11 am to 8 pm on the day of the event.

The hot chocolate bar will be sponsored by Jacksboro National Bank, Mortgage Division in Wichita Falls. The Forum is located at 2120 Speedway in Wichita Falls TX.

The Woman`s Forum is pleased to announce that Harvest Drug and Gifts has donated the door prize. The 11.4″ inch set of Deer figurines is crafted from resin.

They would be a delight to add to your Christmas collection. Silver accents of neck wreath and antlers allow this set to mix and match with any themed decor you currently own. The door prize also includes a 26 x 26 wood frame metal wall art that will hang perfectly in any home. All you need to win is your ticket. Complete the information on the back of the ticket and simply place it in the drawing gift sack at the last home you tour. All tickets will be collected at the end of the day and the winner will be contacted the following day.

Tickets are $20 per person. Advance tickets go on sale November 11, 2021 and can be purchased at the Forum, United Market Street, or Harvest Drug and Gift. Tickets will also be available at The Forum and at the homes on the day of the event. The Forum will also be available for restrooms and parking the day of the event.

This year`s event is a joint effort of the Senior Junior Forum, The Arts Council, and Junior Forum. Proceeds from the event are shared by these organizations and support charitable works in our community.

For additional information, call 940-733-3780 or go to Senior-Junior Forum website at www.seniorjuniorforum.com and click on Woman`s Forum Christmas Tour of Homes.