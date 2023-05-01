WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 42nd Texas Ranch Roundup is coming to the MPEC this summer!

The Ranch Roundup and Tradeshow will be Friday and Saturday July 21 and 22 at the MPEC in the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Carney Porter: Well, I’m joined by Regan Nabors. She’s here to tell us all about the 42nd annual Texas Ranch Roundup coming up this summer. Thank you so much for joining us today.

Regan Nabors: Thanks for having me.

Carney Porter: All right. So what can people expect this year?

Regan Nabors: Well, like you said, it’s the 42nd year. We were the – and are – the original Texas Ranch Roundup. It’ll be at the MPEC in Kay Yeager Coliseum on July 21st and 22nd. We will have ten- our ten ranches competing for those bragging rights of the the best ranches for the year. We have lots of fun events. We have the kids’ roundup that Friday morning, which is free, from 9:30 to 11:30. And then we will have a tradeshow that weekend as well.

We’re also really excited. We just announced that Randall King will be our entertainer for our concert on Friday night after the events. So if you have a ticket for Friday night, that ticket will also get you into the concert. So we are really, really excited. It’s a great event, and the community really, really supports us. We have great sponsors, and like I said, we’re the original and it’s really neat to see the things that we- we do each and every year.

And it’s a fundraiser as well. So that money goes back to the North Texas Rehab center, West Texas Boys Ranch and West Texas rehab.

Carney Porter: A good cause for sure, a good time for a good cause. And it’s going to be a fun time. Like you said, it’s something that’s been going on for many, many years and a variety of things for a whole family to enjoy. What is something you like to do or something you’re looking forward to?

Regan Nabors: I’m just looking forward to seeing lots of people that I know in the crowd, but also people that maybe have never been, have never seen team roping, haven’t seen branding, that kind of thing, because a lot of people think it’s more of a- a crazy environment. And it’s really interesting to see those ranches working. The families are all coming out. It’s family-friendly event and it’s something you can do for the whole weekend. So come inside and enjoy the fun.

Carney Porter: It’ll be a great time this summer too. It’s going to be here before we know it. It’s May 1st, but it’ll be here in a blink of an eye. So like we said, it’s happening July 21st and 22nd. Kids event, arena events, concert, all the good things you get, you have to enjoy. So make sure you jump on that, get your tickets sooner rather than later. Thank you so much for joining us.

Regan Nabors: Thank you so much.

Carney Porter: We appreciate it. Don’t go anywhere.